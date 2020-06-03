Dozens of protesters arrested in downtown Tampa overnight

Dozens of protesters were arrested in downtown Tampa early Wednesday morning following hours of protests that took place Tuesday. Tampa police say more than 60 people were taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, the group had gathered downtown, where they rallied peacefully but chose not to speak with Mayor Jane Castor when she approached them. They then marched down Kennedy Boulevard and back downtown as officers closed stretches of the road to protect them.

MORE: With shouts of 'Go home Jane,' Tampa protesters refuse meeting with mayor

Police say the arrests started right after midnight when large crowds remained downtown and refused to leave. Police say they told the group to disperse multiple times and were given ample warning before they were forced to make the arrests.

Video from early Wednesday morning shows protesters lined up on the street with their hands zip-tied behind their backs as they were being put into police transport vans.

The arrests follow a fourth day of protests in Tampa after more than a week of nationwide outrage over the alleged murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Advertisement

Overall, the evening appeared free of violence. However, Tampa police say at least one police car was damaged.