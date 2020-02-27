Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving moped

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a person on a moped.

The crash occurred in Bradenton, just before midnight, at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and 9th Street East. Troopers said a truck driver struck a person who was using a moped. That individual, who has not been identified, passed away.

Then, investigators said, the driver sped away, but was located a short time later.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

No other information has been provided.

