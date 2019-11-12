Driver of white pickup truck fatally struck bicyclist in Tampa, and fled, troopers say

article

Troopers are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that collided with a bicyclist, killing the 28-year-old male rider. They say the driver fled from the crash.

The hit-and-run accident occurred after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 301 and Slight Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the only description they have of the suspect vehicle is that it’s a white pickup truck.

They said the unknown driver was heading south on U.S. 301 and crashed into the bicyclist, who is from Lockport, Illinois. The bicyclist passed away at the crash site.

After the collision, troopers said the driver of the pickup truck fled. Troopers have closed the southbound lanes in the area during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477.