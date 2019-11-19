Driver OK after attack aboard HART bus, police say

article

Police say a HART bus driver appears to be OK after being attacked in Tampa this afternoon.

According to Tampa police, the driver was assaulted aboard a bus at East Waters Ave and North 9th Street, suffering multiple cuts to the leg. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, described only as an adult male, was still on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

A passenger told FOX 13 News that he'd helped pull the attacker -- who appeared to be armed with a box cutter and Mace-like spray -- off of the bus driver.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) is in the process of installing shields on its buses after a driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger in May. A HART spokesperson confimed that this bus did not yet have a shield.