Driver pulled from Carollwood lake, search continues for possible passengers

article

A driver was pulled from White Trout Lake in Carrollwood after driving a vehicle into the water Sunday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was empty when rescue workers pulled it from the lake.

Crews from HCSO and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue are searching the lake to see if there is anyone else in the water.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

