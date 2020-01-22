Early morning fire breaks out at Denny’s in Ruskin
article
RUSKIN, Fla. - A grease fire may be to blame after firefighters responded to a Denny’s location in Ruskin.
When Hillsborough County firefighters arrived at the restaurant, located at 3747 Sun City Center Boulevard, they said smoke was seen billowing from the restaurant.
Officials believe a grease fire in the kitchen started the fire. There were no reported injuries.
It's unclear whether the restaurant will open for its regular hours of operation.