Early morning fire breaks out at Denny’s in Ruskin

Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

RUSKIN, Fla. - A grease fire may be to blame after firefighters responded to a Denny’s location in Ruskin.

When Hillsborough County firefighters arrived at the restaurant, located at 3747 Sun City Center Boulevard, they said smoke was seen billowing from the restaurant. 

Officials believe a grease fire in the kitchen started the fire. There were no reported injuries.

It's unclear whether the restaurant will open for its regular hours of operation.