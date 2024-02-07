East Lansdowne, PA shooting: Child, officers injured as police surround burning house

Police surrounded a burning home in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon after two officers and a young girl were shot.

Sources tell FOX 29 East Lansdowne police received a call for a child shot around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a gunman opened fire, striking two officers in their legs.

Both officers were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are believed to be in stable condition. Sources tell FOX 29 one officer was from East Landsdowne police and the other was from Landsdown police.

Officials have not yet released information on the child’s condition.

SKYFOX was over the Lewis Avenue scene where police could be seen surrounding a burning home on the block. A neighboring home also appeared to have been damaged by the fire.

Officials say they are still engaged in an active barricade situation and SWAT is responding to the scene.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer tells FOX 29’s Kelly Rule there are no longer shots being fired at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.