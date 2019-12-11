Elderly couple pass away following Mulberry house fire

article

Firefighters in Polk County said two people pulled from a house fire, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said a neighbor spotted the flames at the back of the home – located along Willis Road in Mulberry -- just after midnight Wednesday, and dialed 911. That neighbor told officials an elderly couple lived in the home.

Firefighters entered the home and retrieved 86-year-old Carl Caldwell and his wife, 80-year-old Denise Caldwell. Officials said both had significant injuries.

The couple were taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center where they passed away, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Polk County detectives are investigating their deaths. The exact causes of death may be determined once an autopsy is completed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said nothing at the scene appears to be suspicious as of Wednesday morning.