Emergency hearing scheduled on push to delay Florida schools reopening

All eyes will be on Miami as a judge considers emergency action to keep Florida schools from reopening their doors.

The emergency order was filed by the Florida Education Association on Monday. The state's largest teachers union is seeking to buy more time for courts to consider a lawsuit it filed against the state last month over whether or not schools should be compelled to reopen for in-person learning in August.

The FEA said the executive order has created dangerous circumstances by requiring all schools to reopen, regardless of community spread, before the virus is under control.

"Contrary to the suggestions by Defendant DeSantis, school-aged children are not immune from the illness - including serious and life-threatening illness arising from COVID-19 infection. And school-age children, whether symptomatic or not, are capable of transmitting the virus and thus furthering pandemic growth at school and at home in their families," the FEA states in their emergency motion filed.

The lawsuit names the defendants as Governor DeSantis, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Board of Education, the Florida Department of Education and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The union's lawsuit accuses the state of violating students’ constitutional right to safe and secure schools.

"Of particular relevance here, as of August 3, 2020, more than 38,000 Floridians under the age of 18 tested positive for the virus," the FEA states in the motion submitted Monday. "From July 16th to July 24th there was a 23% increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations."

Advertisement

Governor DeSantis has repeatedly said the risk of serious illness for school-aged children is low and says students have a right to free in-person instruction. He says the state’s order protects students' well-being and is all about giving parents options to decide what's best for their families.

"Sometimes the parent just may not be comfortable for whatever reason, totally understandable," said DeSantis during a press conference Tuesday. "It’s a difficult time and you have the right to opt out. We understand that and we want to empower the parent, but my response would just be I would rather have that opt out available than to deny all the kids the ability to have in class instruction."

The emergency hearing will take place virtually at 1 p.m.