Exclusive: 16-year-old to be charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Bradley Hulett

A 16-year-old boy will be reportedly be charged in the shooting death of Bradley Hulett, who was shot and killed in December 2019 at the home of a Tampa police officer.

Sources tell FOX 13 the teen will face manslaughter charges in Hulett's death, though it is unclear whether he will be tried as an adult.

It is not known at this point whether the officer or his son will face charges.

Hulett, 15, was at the home of the Tampa police officer playing video games with three other friends. According to Hulett's parents, one of the teens got a hold of a gun and shot Hulett in the back of the head.

"Bradley was gaming, had headphones on with his friends and one of the boys left the room, came back with a weapon, pointed it, fired, and hit him in the back of the head and killed him instantly," said Brad Hulett, Bradley's father. "There's obviously a lot more detail to that, but that’s what happened to our son."

Hulett's parents have been waiting for months to hear if anyone would be charged.

FOX 13 has reached out to the teen's attorney, Thomas Dickerhoff, who said he will reserve comment until he hears from the State Attorney's Office.