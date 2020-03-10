Explosions occurred during fire at Tampa auto repair shop, fire officials say

article

Over $500,00 in damages occurred at an early-morning fire inside a Tampa auto shop, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the business around 4:21 a.m. Tuesday at 1507 East Lake Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke and flames coming from a metal industrial building that houses the repair shop.

Investigators said the flammable liquids and pressurized tanks inside intensified the fire and explosions caused parts of the roof to be blown off. The cause of and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials said the fire was under control by 5 a.m.

The damage to the structure was valued as an estimated $121,756 and the estimated loss of equipment and supplies was about $400,000.

