Fairfield homeowner shoots and kills intruder, councilmember says

By Esther Lo
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
California
KTVU FOX 2
home invasion article

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man died after he was shot by the homeowner of the house he tried to invade in Cordelia Tuesday morning, officials said.

At around 8:30 a.m., a man knocked on the door, kicked the door open, and made entry into the house on Vintage Valley Drive after receiving no response, Fairfield Councilmember Catherine Moy, wrote on her Facebook page

The homeowner saw the suspect on his surveillance camera and shot at the suspect twice with his legally owned .357 Magnum. The suspect fled the house and collapsed across the street. 

The homeowner called 911. Authorities say the suspect died at the scene. They also found a gun next to his body. 

Detectives are still investigating.