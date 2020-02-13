Fallen Florida trooper, Air Force veteran being laid to rest Thursday

article

A final farewell is taking place today for a fallen state trooper in Bradenton. The loved ones of Joseph Bullock will all pay their respects after he was killed in the line of duty last week.

A procession departed around 9 a.m. from Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, which is located on 53rd Avenue, and arrived at Bayside Community Church for an 11 a.m. service.

Dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol vehicles were seen in front of and behind the hearse carrying Bullock. Along the route to the church, many people in the area lined up to pay their respects, some even holding a U.S. flag as the procession passed them.

Following the memorial services at the church, around 2 p.m., Bullock will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery with full honors, a last call, 21-gun salute, and a flyover.

Trooper Bullock grew up in Englewood. His body was escorted back home last week. He served with the Florida Highway Patrol for 19 years. Prior to that, he served his country in the Air Force.

Bullock was shot and killed in Palm City by a stranded motorist he stopped to help. A tow truck driver said the man had become upset when he learned he had to pay for the tow. Authorities said that’s why he shot Bullock. The suspect was then killed by an off-duty police officer who was passing by.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it welcomes anyone wanting to support the family of Bullock to join them for the church service, the burial, or gather along the procession route.



