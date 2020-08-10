Family of Don Lewis push for answers into cold case

In early 2020, millions of people tuned in to watch Netflix’s hit show Tiger King as the feud between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic played out.

However, it’s because of that docuseries that investigators are now once again looking into the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis, Baskin’s former husband, who has now been missing for over 20 years. Monday, Lewis’s family plans to hold a press conference in Tampa where they plan to make an announcement about Lewis’s case.

Billboards have begun popping up around town with the question, ‘Who killed Don Lewis?’ The family is offering a $100,000 reward, as they hope someone is able to answer the question for them. But they are not the only ones wondering what happened to Lewis.

The Tiger King docuseries focused mainly on Lewis’s wife, Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and her ongoing feud with Joe Exotic, the man behind bars for trying to kill Baskin through a murder-for-hire plot. However, the docuseries sparked renewed interest in the over 20-year-old cold case after a whole episode was dedicated to Lewis’s mysterious disappearance.

Billboards have popped up around town with one question: Who killed Don Lewis? (FOX 13 News)

Lewis disappeared a day before a planned trip to Costa Rica back in 1997. His van was found at a Pasco County airport, but Lewis was never seen or heard from again. He was legally declared dead in 2002, but since Tiger King’s debut, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has re-opened the investigation into his disappearance. The sheriff said that while he doesn’t have any suspects, he too believes Lewis could have been murdered.

During the Tiger King episode focused on Lewis’s disappearance, there were many theories about what happened to Lewis. His own family even admitted that they believe Baskin may have had something to do with his disappearance. In 2011, the sheriff says Baskin was offered a lie detector test, but she refused to participate. However, she has never been charged in relation to the case.

Monday, Lewis’s family and their attorney, John Phillips, plan to hold a press conference Monday morning.

