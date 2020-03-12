Farnell Middle School in Tampa is closing for 48 hours after 'individual' came in contact with coronavirus patient

article

Effective immediately, Hillsborough County school officials announced they will shut down Farnell Middle School for 48 hours after a person with regular access to the campus came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It is the first school in the Tampa Bay area to close as concerns over the virus spreading increase.

The school district made the announcement Thursday morning. Incoming Superintendent Addison Davis said the individual interacted with the coronavirus patient, who is not in Hillsborough County, for about six days. Davis would not say if the individual is a student or employee. Farnell Middle is located in the Westchase community at 13912 Nine Eagles Drive.

The individual hasn't shown any symptoms, he said, and self-isolated immediately. A robocall was sent out to parents.

“No one will have accessibility at that school over the next 48 hours and possibly through spring break," Davis said.

The two days of no school will be treated as hurricane days. It will give time for the school to shut down the entire A/C system and do a deep-clean. Spring break starts next week.

The full press conference with the Hillsborough County School District can be viewed below:

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump addressed the nation and announced several measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. He also warned citizens to avoid large crowds.

In the U.S., there have been school districts that have closed schools, including in Seattle. Public schools in the city will shut down for at least two weeks. It's the largest school district in Washingston state. More than 50,000 students are enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map