Troopers have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, just north of the Manatee County line to investigate a deadly crash.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison reports drivers are getting by on the shoulder, and suggests using U.S. Highway 41 or U.S. Highway 301 as alternate routes.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.