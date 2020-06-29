Fatal crash closes portion of I-4

At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 4.

The crash occurred east of Charley Taylor Road in the westbound lanes. Officials have two lanes blocked for the investigation.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison said the delays in the westbound lanes have stretched back to the Polk Parkway exit. She suggests using U.S. 92 as an alternate route. Drivers can also exit at Clark Road.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.