Fatal crash closes portion of I-75 in Sarasota

article

At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes just before the Fruitville Road exit. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, there are several other injuries.



The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Two of three northbound lanes are closed. There is no word yet on when all lanes will reopen.

The view from SkyFOX shows damage to multiple vehicles that are off to the side of the road. One of those vehicles is a cement truck that is resting on its side. Two vehicles were spotted in a wooded area near the roadway.

Traffic reports show that the drive-time has tripled during rush hour from an average 30 minutes to 1.5 hours.

