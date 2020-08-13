Fatal motorcycle crash closes northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near the Howard Frankland Bridge.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 275 are shut down near the Kennedy Boulevard exit. Troopers are diverting all traffic to Kennedy Boulevard.
The events leading up to the fatal crash remain under investigation.
There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.
Check back for updates.
