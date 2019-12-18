Father dies, son injured after being hit by SUV along Gulf-to-Bay

article

One person is dead and second remains hospitalized after they were hit by an SUV in Clearwater this morning.

Clearwater police said a father and his adult son were crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Fernwood Avenue -- not far from Belcher Road -- when they were hit by a Chevrolet Suburban. Officials said they lived nearby.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Police said the father has since died from his injuries. The son is in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard for several hours, but lanes have since reopened.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.