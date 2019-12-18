Father dies, son injured following pedestrian accident on Gulf-to-Bay

article

A double pedestrian crash in Clearwater Wednesday morning turned deadly, police said.

Clearwater police said a father and his adult son were crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when they were hit by a Chevrolet Suburban near the Belcher Road intersection. Officials said they lived nearby.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Police said the father has since died from his injuries. The son is in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard for several hours, but lanes have since reopened.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes suggests taking Druid Road or Drew Street as a detour.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.