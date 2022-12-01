Dad saves 4 children taken in vehicle by chasing them in stolen car left by suspect

A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with four children inside on Wednesday was chased down by the children's father, who hopped in a stolen vehicle the suspect abandoned at the scene in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the suspect arrived near the 800 block of Russel Avenue North in a stolen vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The motorist jumped out of the stolen car and got into another nearby vehicle, which had four children all under the age of 5 inside.

The children’s father was nearby when his car was taken, and he jumped into the stolen vehicle left behind by the suspect. He chased down his car and rear-ended it with his children still inside, police said.

The suspect and the children got out of car near Plymouth Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, and the suspect ran away on foot before police arrived, authorities said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

MPD forensic scientists processed and collected evidence from the scene. The incident is still under investigation, and the MPD did not say whether any arrests have been made.