Feeding Tampa Bay has expanded its meal delivery program and will now help feed migrant workers.

The organization announced it will distribute 6,500 meals through Hillsborough County's migrant encampment outreach, and Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) in Wimauma.

RCMA is also helping families with items like diapers and toiletries. For information on donating, visit https://www.rcma.org/donate_new.html.