FHP: 1 dead after crash sends car into Tampa Bypass Canal

One person died Saturday afternoon following a car crash that sent a vehicle off the Adamo Drive bridge and into the Tampa Bypass Canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said several vehicles collided and one fell off the bridge and sank into the canal. A person inside the submerged vehicle died, according to the FHP. Hillsborough Fire Rescue said one person involved in the crash was pulled from a vehicle on land and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Dive team searched the water to find a retrieve anyone who was in the car when it went into the water. It took several hours to remove the vehicle from the water.

Adamo Drive is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13’s Jordan Bowen is on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

