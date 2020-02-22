FHP: 1 dead inside submerged vehicle following crash on Adamo Drive

article

One person died Saturday afternoon following a car crash that sent a vehicle off the Adamo Drive bridge and into the Tampa Bypass Canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said several vehicles collided and one fell off the bridge and sank into the canal. One person is trapped inside the submerged vehicle and, according to the FHP, that person has died. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office dive team is in the water working on the submerged vehicle to find and retrieve anyone trapped inside. Tampa police said a juvenile was pulled from the submerged vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said one person involved in the crash was pulled from a vehicle on land and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Adamo Drive is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13’s Jordan Bowen is on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

