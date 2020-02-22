FHP: 2 teens dead, 2 injured after crashing head-on with a semi-truck in Plant City.

Two teenagers died shortly after midnight Saturday after crashing head-on with a semi-truck on US-92 in Plant City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said three teenagers were traveling westbound on US-92, just west of Turkey Creek Road when their vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on to a semi-truck.

The teenage driver and one of the passengers died on the scene. A second teenager passenger was taken to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries.

According to FHP, none of the teenagers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.