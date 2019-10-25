FHP: 75-year-old driver cited after failing to move over, crashing into trooper's patrol car in Clearwater

A 75-year-old driver was cited after failing to move over and colliding with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser.

Troopers said the collision occurred Thursday night before 9 p.m. The female driver was heading north in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 19, south of Seville Boulevard. The trooper’s cruiser was also traveling north at a slow speed in the inside lane to assist in a construction lane closure. Officials said the trooper’s vehicle was fully-marked with emergency lights and its amber directional indicators activated.

The 75-year-old driver didn’t move over, and the front left of her 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser struck the rear of the patrol cruiser.

The female driver was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with minor injuries, and she was cited for violating the Move Over Law. In Florida, the law requires drivers to move over a lane – when it’s safe to do so -- for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles and tow trucks, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The 31-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

