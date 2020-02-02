FHP: Three killed in hit-and-run crash on US 19 in Palm Harbor

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left three people dead on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County.

The crash occurred at US 19 and Tampa Road shortly before midnight on Saturday.

According to FHP, a 65-year-old driver was turning left from Tampa Road onto US 19 when his Nissan Versa was hit by a Buick LaCrosse that ran the red light. The driver and two passengers, who weren't wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the Nissan. All three were killed, FHP said.

Investigators said the driver and passenger in the Buick, two white males, got out and fled from the scene on foot.

Troopers closed both directions of US 19 for several hours, but the roadway reopened around 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Florida Highway Patrol.