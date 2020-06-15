Fiery crash involving semi-truck carrying apple cider closes part of I-275 in Tampa

article

All lanes of Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue is closed after a crash between a car and tractor-trailer loaded with apple cider.

The crash occurred after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes, with debris scattered in the northbound lanes. Florida Highway Patrol troopers have reopened the northbound lanes. There is no word yet when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Images shared by FHP show there were flames and smoke billowing from the semi-truck after the crash. The sedan involved was severely damaged and mangled.

Troopers have not said whether there were injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Troopers are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

This story is developing.