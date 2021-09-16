Findings from Arizona Senate’s controversial 2020 election review to be released on Sept. 24

An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state’s most populous county will be released on Sept. 24.

The results of the so-called audit of President Joe Biden’s win and their unprecedented review of Maricopa County’s vote counts, elections procedures, voting machines and related computers will be made public on Sept. 24, attorney Kory Langhofer told the judge.

Langhofer was ordered to say when the final report would be ready by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp at the conclusion of a hearing on a public records lawsuit related to the review. The Senate had fought to keep its records and those of its outside contractors secret, but Kemp ruled both the Senate’s records and those of its outside contractors must be made public.

Five people are scheduled to publicly outline the findings for two top Republicans in the state Senate chamber, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity consulting firm with no election experience. He served as the head of the review team despite his prior work to promote "stop the steal" election conspiracies.

Shiva Ayyadurai, who has developed a loyal following for promoting COVID-19 misinformation on social media, will discuss his review of signatures on mail ballots. It’s not clear why he is qualified to do so. Ayyadurai, who is known as Dr. Shiva to his fans, has a Ph.D. but is not a medical doctor.

Ben Cotton, a computer forensics expert, will outline his analysis of vote-counting machines. Cotton has walked back his allegation that a key elections database was deleted.

Also scheduled to speak are Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state, and Randy Pullen, a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. Both served as liaisons between the Senate and the review team.

They’ve been tight-lipped about their findings, but Bennett told a conservative radio host this week that he will "have a brief report about where Maricopa County failed to meet and comply with state statutes and election procedures."

A document purported to be a leaked draft of the Cyber Ninjas report circulated late Thursday. It said a hand count of ballots confirmed Biden’s victory and showed a net gain of 360 votes for him. It also outlined a series of alleged shortcomings and recommended changes to state election laws.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said in a text message the document was "a leaked draft from three days ago," but did not dispute its authenticity. She would not say if the findings from the draft had changed over the course of the week, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

"I have signed an NDA," she said. "I will not break my word."

The Senate has agreed to spend $150,000 on the audit, plus security and facility costs. That pales in comparison to the nearly $5.7 million contributed as of late July by Trump allies.

Another Republican county supervisor, Clint Hickman, has been the subject of an outlandish conspiracy theory claiming a fire that killed 120,000 chickens at his family’s egg farm west of Phoenix was a ruse to destroy evidence of Trump’s victory.

Maricopa County officials criticize audit

The draft report's purported confirmation of a Biden victory goes against Trump’s narrative that widespread election fraud cost him the election. It also undercuts claims by some of this closest allies that vote-counting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, which were used in Maricopa County, changed votes.

"Unfortunately, the report is also littered with errors & faulty conclusions about how Maricopa County conducted the 2020 General Election," Maricopa County officials said on Twitter.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, controlled 4-1 by Republicans, has vehemently defended the vote count. Republican Chairman Jack Sellers has called the review "a grift disguised as an audit." GOP Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday that the review’s reliance on funding from out-of-state Trump allies means the findings won’t be believable.

"The people who are funding this audit, the people who have called for this audit, we all know what they want it to find," Gates said. "They want it to find that Donald Trump won Maricopa County."

Arizona court allows release of audit records

The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld the ruling on the contractors’ records last month in a decision allowed to stand Tuesday by the Arizona Supreme Court.

The Senate has already turned over a raft of records after losing the lawsuit filed by the watchdog group American Oversight. But so far, Cyber Ninjas and other contractors that conducted the recount have not turned over any documents.

Langhofer told Kemp on Thursday that he expects the companies to give the records to the Senate, which will review them and release any that are not subject to being withheld due to legislative or attorney-client privilege. He also said several thousand Senate records withheld on privilege grounds continue to be a matter of dispute between the Senate and the watchdog group, and Kemp may ultimately need to review them and decide if they should be made public.

Senate President Karen Fann told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Cyber Ninjas and the contractor had not yet handed over the completed audit, which was launched amid unfounded claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

"I haven’t even seen the whole report," Fann said "I’ve been able to see some bits and pieces and mostly that was just in conversations."

When pressed by the judge to say whether the Senate has received the draft report, Langhofer said "not yet."

"I believe the Senate is in possession of, or its agents are in possession of, a draft report, but not from Cyber Ninjas," he said. "There were some ancillary reports, but the main one the Senate does not have yet."

Fann has repeatedly said that Senate Republicans plan to review the report and may make changes before it is released.

But American Oversight attorney Keith Beauchamp said that he wants the draft report released immediately.

"Your honor, our view is we ought to receive that today if it’s in their possession and it’s a public document," Beauchamp said.

Langhofer disagreed, arguing that a draft report is not public, and the two sides agreed to take that issue up later.

"Multiple courts have now confirmed that these records belong to the public, not to Cyber Ninjas, and they must be released," American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers said in a statement after the hearing ended. "With the Senate apparently releasing its ‘audit’ report next Friday, it’s more urgent than ever for the public to get the full story about how this process was conducted."

Senate Republicans issued subpoenas to Maricopa County for all 2020 ballots, the machines that counted them and other data in the state’s most populated county early this year.

The materials were given to contractors with little to no election experience for what Fann calls a "forensic audit." Election experts say the 2020 election was secure and well-run, and the contractors are using bizarre and unreliable procedures. Maricopa County has refused further participation.

Allegations over election procedures under scrutiny

Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories.

"Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed," said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Trump’s push to overturn the election.

Related: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejects subpoenas issued by Arizona State Senate in scathing letter

Two extra post-election reviews by federally certified election experts also found no evidence that voting machines switched votes or were connected to the internet. The Board of Supervisors commissioned the extraordinary reviews in an effort to prove to Trump backers that there were no problems, but Fann and others backing her partisan review were unpersuaded.

Election experts predict the report could misinterpret normal election procedures to claim something nefarious or elevate minor mistakes into major allegations of wrongdoing.

"They’re minor procedural issues, and to try and amplify them to the point where they cast doubt on the election is nothing more than sore loserism," said David Becker, a former lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice voting section who founded the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Biden won Maricopa County by 45,109 votes and Arizona by 10,457 votes. Minor procedural issues wouldn’t affect a margin that large, Becker said.

In July, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan laid out a series of claims stemming from his misunderstanding of the election data he was analyzing, including that 74,000 mail ballots that were recorded as received but not sent. Trump repeatedly amplified the claims. But they had innocuous explanations.

Fann, the Republican Senate president, says the review is not intended to overturn the 2020 election but will find ways the Legislature can improve election laws.

Not all Republicans, even in the Senate, trust whatever results will come out of the review.

"They’re going to have to justify their existence, so they’re going to have to come up with something," GOP Sen. Paul Boyer said Thursday. "And God knows what that is."

What comes next

Even after the report is released, the Senate plans to do additional probes of the county’s election systems. The Senate issued additional subpoenas in late July seeking access to the county’s computer routers, but the Board of Supervisors refused to hand them over, saying elections equipment was never hooked into the county’s system and handing over the routers would compromise law enforcement, health and other sensitive records.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a decision late in August that said the county must comply. He said an earlier judicial ruling said Senate subpoenas were valid, and the county would be penalized under a state law that withholds shared revenues to local governments if they don’t hand over the routers. He gave the county until Sept. 27 to comply.

Related: Arizona AG: Maricopa County violated law by not complying with Senate subpoena for 2020 election audit

The Republican-dominated Board of Supervisors has discussed the decision in closed session several times without taking action. But on Thursday it posted an agenda for an special Friday afternoon meeting where it said it may decide how to proceed. Brnovich had suggested a negotiated settlement.

The audit that began in April was originally set to take about 60 days, but there have been repeated delays. Most recently, Cyber Ninjas canceled plans to submit its report last month saying several of its team members contracted COVID-19 and had serious symptoms.

Related: Arizona Senate GOP’s 2020 election report delayed again; COVID-19 infections to blame

Fann, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, volunteers who worked on the audit and several Republican senators who have vocally backed the review gathered Wednesday night for a celebratory "reunion," according to numerous social media posts. GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers in one post called the volunteers "Patriots, everyone of them - real people who did the Lord’s work."

Other Republican-controlled battleground states are also considering or starting reviews of Biden’s 2020 election wins. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania GOP senators pressed ahead with conducting their own "forensic investigation" of the election.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters