Floating hospital to be set up in New York Harbor

President Trump is going to deploy a Navy hospital ship for New York.

The USNS Comfort will anchor in the New York Harbor in the coming days but its exact arrival is unknown.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the action on Wednesday morning. He says the ship had approximately 1,000 beds and also has operating rooms.

The U.S. Navy reportedly said that the ship would not actually be used to treat coronavirus victims but would be used to treat other patients that overwhelmed hospitals would not be able to treat due to the outbreak.

It will take several days for the ships to be staffed and medical supplies to be loaded. The ship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

Another hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, will be sent to another port.

The governor announced that coronavirus cases in the state jumped by more than a thousand overnight and sit at 2,382 in the state. 1,339 of them are in New York City.

Cuomo also announced further restrictions on businesses. Among them, no business can have more than 50 percent of its workforce doing work outside of their home. Essential services are exempt from the new rules, including pharmacies, shipping services, grocery stores, and food delivery operations.