Florida's 14th Congressional District: Kathy Castor faces Mike Beltran

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The Brief Florida 14th Congressional District race: Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor faces Republican challenger Mike Beltran in a redrawn Hillsborough County seat. The district was redrawn to exclude St. Petersburg, creating a new political battleground carried by Donald Trump in 2024. Candidates present contrasting platforms on health care costs, sugar subsidies, government spending and border security ahead of Tuesday's election.



Bay Area voters will decide in November whether to reelect Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor or send Republican challenger Mike Beltran to Congress in a closely watched race for Florida's 14th Congressional District.

Florida 14th Congressional District race

The backstory:

Castor, who has represented the Tampa-area district since 2013, is seeking another term. Beltran, a former Republican member of the Florida House, is challenging her on a platform centered on limited government, spending cuts and border security.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The race also includes Libertarian candidate Brian Lambert and no-party-affiliation candidates Salomon Hernandez and Keith Varian.

Kathy Castor seeks another term in Congress

Castor, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 2006. She previously represented Florida's 11th Congressional District before the district boundaries changed in 2013.

Castor has continued to focus on issues affecting Bay Area residents, including health care, the environment, transportation and economic development. She is seeking reelection as the district's incumbent representative.

Mike Beltran challenges Castor

The Challenger:

Beltran, a Republican and former Florida state representative, won the GOP primary to become Castor's opponent in the general election.

Beltran previously represented a Hillsborough County district in the Florida House. His congressional campaign has emphasized limiting federal government power, reducing spending and strengthening border security.

In an interview with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Beltran also discussed flood insurance, federal sugar subsidies, foreign policy and climate science. He said he opposes federal sugar price supports and would vote to end the subsidies.

What issues are shaping the race?

Dig deeper:

The candidates have offered different approaches to health care, housing, the economy and the role of the federal government.

Castor has highlighted her congressional experience and work on health care, affordable housing, infrastructure, environmental issues and federal investments in the Tampa Bay region. Her campaign has also emphasized efforts to lower health care and prescription drug costs.

Beltran has campaigned on reducing government spending and regulations, lowering the cost of living, expanding access to health care and strengthening border security. He has also voiced opposition to federal sugar subsidies and proposed changes to birthright citizenship.

The candidates have also clashed over health care spending, affordable housing, insurance and the impact of federal policies on household costs.

Redrawn Hillsborough County boundaries

Local perspective:

Florida's 14th Congressional District was redrawn ahead of the 2026 election. The new boundaries removed St. Petersburg and northwest Hillsborough County from Castor's district, leaving the district entirely within Hillsborough County, according to Florida Politics.

The redrawn district also has a different political makeup than the one Castor previously represented. President Donald Trump carried the new district by roughly 11 percentage points in 2024, according to the publication.

The race has drawn national attention as Republicans seek to hold their U.S. House majority and Democrats look to gain seats.

When is the Florida District 14 election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.