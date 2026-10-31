Florida's 1st Congressional District: Jimmy Patronis, Gay Valimont face off in November rematch

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The Brief Florida 1st Congressional District race: Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis faces Democratic challenger Gay Valimont in a rematch of their special election. Patronis seeks a full term in the U.S. House after winning an election in 2025 to succeed former Rep. Matt Gaetz. The ballot features contrasting platforms on federal spending, taxes, veterans' health care, insurance costs and gun regulations.



Voters in Florida's 1st Congressional District will decide in November whether to keep Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis in Congress or elect Democratic challenger Gay Valimont, setting up a rematch of the 2025 special election.

Florida 1st Congressional District race

Patronis and Valimont are the major-party candidates in the race for the U.S. House seat representing Northwest Florida. Independent candidate Tyler L. Davis is also qualified for the ballot, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Patronis seeks full congressional term

The backstory:

Patronis, a Republican and longtime Florida political figure, entered Congress in 2025 after winning a special election to fill the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Before joining Congress, Patronis served as Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives and worked in his family's restaurant business.

As a congressman, Patronis has highlighted support for President Donald Trump's agenda, including tax cuts, reducing government spending, military investment and changes to veterans' services. He serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Small Business Committee.

Patronis' campaign has also highlighted his previous work on insurance-related issues, support for first responders and efforts to protect Florida businesses.

Gay Valimont challenges incumbent

The Challenger:

Valimont, a Democrat from Northwest Florida, is seeking a second opportunity to defeat Patronis after running against him in the 2025 special election.

Valimont has campaigned on lowering household costs, improving access to health care and addressing insurance affordability. Her campaign says she would support federal efforts to lower homeowners and auto insurance costs, reduce prescription drug prices and expand access to medical care.

Valimont has also called for a full-service Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Northwest Florida, expanded support for military families and additional resources to address the opioid crisis.

On public safety, Valimont supports funding for law enforcement and community programs intended to prevent crime. She has also advocated for gun-safety measures, including universal background checks and federal red flag laws.

Special election rematch

Dig deeper:

The candidates previously competed in the April 1, 2025, special general election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Gaetz.

Patronis won that contest with 56.9% of the vote, receiving 97,370 votes. Valimont received 72,375 votes, or 42.3%, according to the Florida Division of Elections’ results.

The 2026 election will determine who represents the district for the next full congressional term.

What issues are shaping the race?

Key Issues:

The candidates' campaign platforms bring different approaches to federal policy.

Patronis has focused on tax cuts, limiting government spending, military investment, veterans' services and support for businesses. His campaign also points to his experience in Florida government and his previous work on insurance and first-responder issues.

Valimont has placed greater emphasis on household affordability, insurance costs, health care access, veterans' health services and efforts to address the opioid crisis. Her platform also includes support for gun-safety measures and funding for community-based crime prevention.

The candidates' positions offer voters contrasting approaches to federal spending, public safety, health care and the role of government in addressing rising costs.

When is the Florida District 1 election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The winner will represent Florida's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.