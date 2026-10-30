Florida agriculture commissioner race: Wilton Simpson faces Joey Atkins

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The Brief Incumbent Wilton Simpson and Democratic challenger Joey Atkins are facing off in the race for Florida agriculture commissioner. High-profile leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis have endorsed Simpson, who points to his record on farm support and wildfire prevention. Atkins is prioritizing lower gas and food prices, fighting farmland development, and seeking a moratorium on data centers.



Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is hoping to keep his office as he faces off against his challenger, Democrat Joey Atkins.

Wilton Simpson vying for second term

What they're saying:

Simpson is hoping for another four years to lead the department that oversees Florida's fight against wildfires and a robust farm industry. He's a lifelong farmer who brought that experience to his job as agriculture commissioner, which he has said paid dividends.

He's been endorsed by a number of people, including Sen. Ashley Moody, former Florida governor and current Sen. Rick Scott and even President Donald Trump. He's also been endorsed by a number of state officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis and 61 of the 67 Florida sheriffs.

His campaign website highlights a few key records from his first four years in office — including increasing farmland, preventing Florida wildfires by investing in firefighting equipment, supporting the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It also says he was the first to outlaw lab-grown meat.

If he wins a second term Tuesday night, he said one of his goals will be to manage the state's zero percent interest loan to help farmers recover from the two storms that impacted the Tampa Bay area and caused $3.1 billion in damage statewide.

Simpson has also said the state would keep up its efforts to stamp out THC products that are marketed to children.

Who is Joey Atkins?

The other side:

Atkins is the Democratic challenger running against Simpson Tuesday night for Florida agriculture commissioner. He's endorsed by the Florida Agriculture Caucus, Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Environmental Caucus among other groups.

He's running on three key issues: Lowering gas and food prices, stopping data centers and protecting family farms. Atkins' campaign website says he would fight to suspend the state gas tax and crack down on price gouging.

His website also says he supports a statewide moratorium on data centers. It also says he's hoping to protect farmland from developers.

Voting on election night

What's next:

Florida voters will decide who takes on the role of Florida's agriculture commissioner on Nov. 3.