Florida Amendment 3: How property tax vote impacts non-profits

The Brief Florida voters weighing Amendment 3 could unintentionally squeeze local non-profits that working families rely on. While property tax breaks may help ALICE homeowners and seniors, renters face widening support gaps if local governments trim funding. Polling shows a tight race ahead of Election Night, with just one survey showing the measure clearing Florida's required 60% threshold.



A proposed property tax measure on Florida ballots is raising concerns among local charities, as non-profits caution that potential local budget trims could imperil critical community safety nets.

Florida Amendment 3 impact

What we know:

United Way Suncoast reports that while the organization does not depend on local government funding, many partner non-profits do. Any budget reductions at local agencies would trickle down to neighborhood assistance efforts and families living paycheck to paycheck.

The proposed Amendment 3 offers property tax relief to homeowners. However, renters will not see any tax relief.

Working families face hurdles

What they're saying:

Non-profit leaders warn that ripple effects could reach before- and after-school programs that working parents need.

"Although there aren't public school cuts anticipated with Amendment 3's passing, there are services, wrap-around services that ALICE families rely on through public schools, whether that's before-school care, after-school care, our ALICE families living paycheck to paycheck can't miss work," said Courtney Sanchez, the CEO of United Way Suncoast. "They rely on that paycheck to pay bills and survive."

The ALICE category stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Sanchez noted that charitable giving cannot cover every shortfall if municipalities scale back operations.

"There are definitely surprises ahead for what gaps will be created, what gaps that already exist that will widen for ALICE families," Sanchez said. "So, that's when we look to our non-profit partners to come in and help, and that burden will certainly be passed onto our donors, our philanthropists, our community that fund and support our nonprofits then have to provide those services."

Florida voter support tight

By the numbers:

Only one of seven surveys from the James Madison Institute showed the proposed amendment clearing the 60% approval threshold required to pass in Florida. The remaining six polls showed support hovering close to the mark but falling short.

Analysts noted that a substantial block of voters remains undecided, leaving room for the needle to shift either way.

Non-profit resources and unknowns

What we don't know:

United Way Suncoast leaders have not yet determined the full financial impact on partner non-profits. Sanchez said they are preparing a call to action while monitoring how donor networks might respond to emerging community needs.