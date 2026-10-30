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Florida Amendment 3: How the proposed property tax overhaul could impact homeowners

By
FOX 13 News
Florida
Published October 30, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 during the Nov. 3 election, a proposed constitutional change that could drastically overhaul the state's property tax system.
    • The proposal significantly expands non-school homestead exemptions up to $250,000 by 2028 and limits annual property assessment growth for commercial and rental units.
    • While supporters emphasize major tax relief for homeowners, opponents warn that local governments face potential budget shortfalls totaling tens of billions of dollars over five years.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida voters are heading to the polls to vote on Amendment 3, a constitutional proposal that could overhaul property taxes across the state.

Florida property tax overhaul

What it means:

Florida's Amendment 3 seeks to significantly increase homestead tax exemptions and reduce assessment growth caps for non-homestead properties. Under current law, homeowners receive a base $25,000 exemption for all taxes including schools, plus an additional exemption for non-school taxes totaling roughly $51,411 for the tax year.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would keep the $25,000 school exemption unchanged but expand the non-school homestead exemption up to $150,000 on Jan. 1, 2027, and up to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2028. Beginning in 2029, the maximum exemption limit would be adjusted for inflation. 

Non-homestead assessment protections

More to know:

The proposal also targets non-homestead properties, such as second homes, commercial buildings and rental units. Amendment 3 lowers the annual cap on assessment growth for non-homestead property from 10% down to 5% starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Key voter requirements

What's next:

If approved, the initial provisions will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, with the higher $250,000 threshold following in 2028.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Department of State. 

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