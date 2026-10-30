Florida Amendment 3: How the proposed property tax overhaul could impact homeowners

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The Brief Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 during the Nov. 3 election, a proposed constitutional change that could drastically overhaul the state's property tax system. The proposal significantly expands non-school homestead exemptions up to $250,000 by 2028 and limits annual property assessment growth for commercial and rental units. While supporters emphasize major tax relief for homeowners, opponents warn that local governments face potential budget shortfalls totaling tens of billions of dollars over five years.



Florida voters are heading to the polls to vote on Amendment 3, a constitutional proposal that could overhaul property taxes across the state.

Florida property tax overhaul

What it means:

Florida's Amendment 3 seeks to significantly increase homestead tax exemptions and reduce assessment growth caps for non-homestead properties. Under current law, homeowners receive a base $25,000 exemption for all taxes including schools, plus an additional exemption for non-school taxes totaling roughly $51,411 for the tax year.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would keep the $25,000 school exemption unchanged but expand the non-school homestead exemption up to $150,000 on Jan. 1, 2027, and up to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2028. Beginning in 2029, the maximum exemption limit would be adjusted for inflation.

Non-homestead assessment protections

More to know:

The proposal also targets non-homestead properties, such as second homes, commercial buildings and rental units. Amendment 3 lowers the annual cap on assessment growth for non-homestead property from 10% down to 5% starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Key voter requirements

What's next:

If approved, the initial provisions will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, with the higher $250,000 threshold following in 2028.