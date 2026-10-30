Florida attorney general race: James Uthmeier, Jose Javier Rodriguez face off in November election

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The Brief Incumbent Republican James Uthmeier and Democratic challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez face off Nov. 3 for Florida attorney general. The campaign highlights contrasting visions over law enforcement, tech company regulation, insurance costs and political independence. The winner will serve a four-year term as Florida's attorney general.



Florida voters will decide in November whether to give Republican incumbent James Uthmeier a full term as the state's attorney general or elect Democratic challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez, a former state lawmaker and U.S. Department of Labor official.

Florida attorney general election

The backstory:

The two candidates are competing in the Nov. 3 general election for one of Florida's top law enforcement and legal positions.

The campaign centers on the role of the attorney general's office, including public safety, consumer protection, the enforcement of state laws and the extent to which the office should pursue litigation involving businesses, technology companies and government policies.

James Uthmeier seeks full term

The backstory:

Uthmeier was appointed Florida attorney general by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February 2025. He filled the vacancy left by former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to the U.S. Senate. Prior to this role, Uthmeier served as DeSantis's chief of staff and general counsel.

During his tenure, Uthmeier has embraced support for law enforcement, immigration enforcement and investigations involving child predators. He has also pursued legal action against technology companies, including artificial intelligence, over alleged risks to children and consumers.

Uthmeier has said protecting children from online exploitation is an important priority if he wins a full term.

Uthmeier's campaign highlights his record in office, including efforts to target child predators, human trafficking and criminal organizations.

Jose Javier Rodriguez's campaign

The other side:

Rodriguez is an attorney who previously served in the Florida House and Senate. He also served as U.S. assistant secretary of labor during the Biden administration and has worked as a legal aid attorney representing workers.

Rodriguez says he wants to redirect the attorney general's office toward public safety, consumer protection and government accountability. His campaign organizes its priorities around three themes: crime, costs and corruption.

On public safety, Rodriguez has pledged to pursue criminal organizations, combat child exploitation and drug trafficking, protect older Floridians from abuse and fraud, and support law enforcement and prosecutors. He has also called for stronger enforcement against contractor fraud and deed and title theft affecting homeowners.

Rodriguez's consumer protection agenda includes investigating insurance practices, utility rates and fees, wage theft and housing costs. He also says he would pursue investigations into misuse of public funds and questionable government contracting.

Rodriguez's campaign argues that the attorney general should act as an independent advocate for Floridians rather than serving the interests of political leaders. Rodriguez has criticized Uthmeier's close ties to the DeSantis administration and says the office should focus more heavily on affordability and accountability.

Key issues

Big picture view:

Both candidates identify protecting children and addressing crime as priorities, but they offer different descriptions of the attorney general's broader role.

Uthmeier points to his time leading the office and emphasizes law enforcement, immigration enforcement, online child safety and litigation to enforce Florida's laws.

Rodriguez emphasizes consumer protection and economic concerns, including insurance and utility costs, while calling for greater scrutiny of state government and an attorney general independent of the governor's political agenda.

The winner will serve a four-year term as Florida's attorney general.