Florida coronavirus cases continue flattening; 378 added in morning update

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 378 since Wednesday evening as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 22,897.

The number of deaths has reached 633, an increase of 19 since last night and 37 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 22,897 cases, 22,235 are Florida residents while 662 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 873

Pinellas: 520

Sarasota: 255

Manatee: 288

Sumter: 117

Polk: 293

Citrus: 75

Hernando: 74

Pasco: 190

Highlands: 65

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 3,305 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 220,892 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The rate of new cases in Florida appears to be slowing. After reporting around 1,000 new cases per day for the last two weeks, the state only noted 609 new cases on Tuesday and 891 on Wednesday.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

