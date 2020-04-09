Florida coronavirus cases top 16,000 after overnight increase of 666; 31 new deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 666 since Wednesday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 16,364.

The number of deaths has reached 354, an increase of 31 since yesterday. Locally, Hillsborough County reported two new deaths in this morning's totals.

Of the 16,364 cases, 15,883 are Florida residents while 481 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 644

Pinellas: 413

Sarasota: 190

Manatee: 175

Sumter: 98

Polk: 212

Citrus: 57

Hernando: 58

Pasco: 128

Highlands: 45

DeSoto: 19

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 2,149 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 152,699 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In the Bay Area, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Highlands, and Polk counties all reported a new death yesterday, while Citrus County reported three new deaths.

Meanwhile, two new sets of rapid coronavirus tests are expected to arrive in the Bay Area over the next few days. Starting Thursday, BayCare will begin administering the Abbott Labs ID Now test. AdventHealth is using the Cepheid Xpert Xpress test, starting with hospitals in Tampa, Ocala and Sebring.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

