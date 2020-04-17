Florida coronavirus cases top 24,000 after overnight increase of 779; deaths reach 686

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 779 since Thursday evening as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 24,119.

The number of deaths has reached 686, an increase of 18 since Thursday evening and 53 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Pinellas and Sarasota counties reported one new death each.

Of the 24,119 cases, 23,443 are Florida residents while 686 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 917

Pinellas: 557

Sarasota: 269

Advertisement

Manatee: 314

Sumter: 117

Polk: 311

Citrus: 82

Hernando: 79

Pasco: 193

Highlands: 66

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 3,507 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 225,736 people have been tested in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

After several days of new cases in Florida trending downward, Thursday's total was the highest number of new cases in 10 days.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map