Florida coronavirus cases top 28,000 in morning update as total deaths near 900

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 440 since Tuesday's evening update as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 28,309.

The number of deaths has reached 893, an increase of 26 since last night and 54 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Pinellas and Sarasota counties each reported one new death.

Of the 28,309 cases, 27,543 are Florida residents while 766 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 982

Pinellas: 638

Sarasota: 299

Manatee: 445

Sumter: 164

Polk: 361

Citrus: 92

Hernando: 84

Pasco: 218

Highlands: 71

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Wednesday, 4,288 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 290.476 people have been tested in the state as of Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seems to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the last four days has averaged around 800 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average.

Sarasota County voted Wednesday morning to reopen their beaches, the first in the Bay Area to make that decision. The beaches will be open for exercise only, starting Monday, and parking lots will not initially be available.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

