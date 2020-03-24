Florida COVID-19 cases increase by 185, bringing total to 1,412

There are now 1,412 known cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Florida as testing ramps up across the state, according to the latest figures provided by the state Tuesday morning. Officials are also reporting an additional death, bringing the state death toll to 18.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,330 cases are confirmed among Florida residents. In addition, there are 82 cases in non-Florida residents. There have been 15,547 tests given in the state.

The latest total is an increase of 185 cases since Monday evening.

There are 1,008 test results still pending, while 1,237 people are being monitored.

Bay Area at a glance:

Hillsborough: 91

Pinellas: 45

Citrus: 9

Hernando: 5

Pasco: 15

Manatee: 16

Sarasota: 26

Polk: 13

DeSoto: 1

Highlands: 4

Hardee: 0

A large-scale testing site may be opening Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It all depends on whether the county can get enough medical supplies from the state, officials said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged others on the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group to issue a stay-at-home order, but the majority wanted to postpone the decision to further study what that order could mean.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman echoed a similar sentiment as the Tampa mayor, saying he would consider a stay-at-home order for the city, but believes Governor Ron DeSantis should issue a statewide order for the sake of consistency.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

