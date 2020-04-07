Florida COVID-19 cases reach 14,504 Tuesday; 283 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 875 since Monday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 14,504.

The number of deaths Tuesday morning reached 283, an increase of 29 since last night. Among them include a 46-year-old woman in Hernando County, the first COVID-19 death for the county.

"We are expressing our condolences to the person's family and will continue to work with the state Florida Department of Health (DOH) and our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement by the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County.

Of the 14,504 cases, 14,065 are Florida residents while 439 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough:597

Pinellas: 380

Sarasota: 172

Manatee: 162

Sumter: 84

Polk: 197

Citrus: 49

Hernando: 48

Pasco: 120

Highlands: 37

DeSoto: 16

Hardee: 2

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 1,777 were currently hospitalized for treatment.

Advertisement

A total of 138,618 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced one of their officiers tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile in Hillsborough County, Metropolitan Ministries is asking for donations as demand for food tripled since the pandemic began.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map