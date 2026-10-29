Florida Department of Education warns of data breach affecting nearly 5 million people

The Brief The Florida Department of Education says personal information for nearly five million people may have been compromised in a cybersecurity breach on the department’s student financial aid website. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say Social Security numbers were among the information affected. State financial aid will continue, but families are being urged to monitor their financial accounts and credit reports.



The Florida Department of Education is warning millions of families to keep a close eye on their personal information after hackers gained unauthorized access to the state's student financial aid website.

According to the department, data belonging to nearly five million people may have been compromised. The investigation is still underway, and officials have not explained how the hacker gained access to the website. The department says personal information, including Social Security numbers, was compromised.

However, officials say state-provided financial aid is not at risk and will continue. The department also warns that its financial aid website could experience disruptions as officials respond to the cybersecurity incident.

Florida cybersecurity breach details

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education said the department acted quickly to address the breach, writing:

"The security of student and family information is a responsibility we take seriously. The Department acted swiftly to stop unauthorized access, contain the breach and secure its systems. We are working with our state partners to address this incident and determine its full scope. We are committed to keeping Floridians informed as verified information becomes available. "

Protecting personal credit

What you can do:

The department is urging families to take steps to protect their personal and financial information while the investigation continues. Officials recommend:

Monitoring financial accounts for suspicious activity.

Reviewing account statements and credit reports for unfamiliar transactions or accounts.

Considering a fraud alert or credit freeze with major credit bureaus.

Families can find additional information at FLDOE.org/databreach or contact the department by email at databreach@fldoe.org.