Florida Department of Education warns of data breach affecting nearly 5 million people
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education is warning millions of families to keep a close eye on their personal information after hackers gained unauthorized access to the state's student financial aid website.
According to the department, data belonging to nearly five million people may have been compromised. The investigation is still underway, and officials have not explained how the hacker gained access to the website. The department says personal information, including Social Security numbers, was compromised.
However, officials say state-provided financial aid is not at risk and will continue. The department also warns that its financial aid website could experience disruptions as officials respond to the cybersecurity incident.
Florida cybersecurity breach details
What they're saying:
In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education said the department acted quickly to address the breach, writing:
"The security of student and family information is a responsibility we take seriously. The Department acted swiftly to stop unauthorized access, contain the breach and secure its systems. We are working with our state partners to address this incident and determine its full scope. We are committed to keeping Floridians informed as verified information becomes available. "
Protecting personal credit
What you can do:
The department is urging families to take steps to protect their personal and financial information while the investigation continues. Officials recommend:
- Monitoring financial accounts for suspicious activity.
- Reviewing account statements and credit reports for unfamiliar transactions or accounts.
- Considering a fraud alert or credit freeze with major credit bureaus.
Families can find additional information at FLDOE.org/databreach or contact the department by email at databreach@fldoe.org.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Department of Education, who released an official agency notice and provided a direct statement to FOX 13 detailing the breach response.