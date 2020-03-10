Florida DoH: 8 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 in Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Tuesday night there are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including the first two cases for Pinellas County.

DOH - Pinellas County confirmed on Twitter there are two cases in the county.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

