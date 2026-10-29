Florida gambling bust nets 10 arrests, seizure of $1.6M in assets, over 200 illegal slot machines: LCSO

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The Brief Detectives dismantled a multi-million-dollar illegal gambling network across Lee County, Florida, following coordinated search warrants executed Tuesday. Investigators seized nearly $1.6 million in cash, gold, and frozen assets alongside 239 illegal slot machines and 10 vehicles. Authorities arrested 10 individuals on charges tied to racketeering, money laundering, and illegal arcade operations across Florida and Pennsylvania.



Lee County detectives and state gaming officials dismantled a massive illegal gambling network this week after executing coordinated search warrants across Florida and Pennsylvania that netted nearly $1.6 million in assets and led to 10 arrests.

Gambling raid

What we know:

A lengthy narcotics and financial investigation culminated Tuesday when the Lee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the Florida Gaming Control Commission executed coordinated search warrants targeting five local arcades, private residences, and bank accounts.

Investigators target illegal slot machines inside a Lee County arcade alongside stacks of seized gold bars and bullion. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Undercover operations, surveillance, and financial analysis revealed an extensive racketeering and money laundering ring operating across Lee County and extending into Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Search warrants executed across the region targeted five specific business locations:

The Royal on Palm Arcade in Fort Myers

777 Arcade in Fort Myers

Spin City Arcade in Fort Myers

King's Paradise Arcade in North Fort Myers

Sneaky Pete's Lucky 7 Arcade in Bonita Springs

Florida arcade asset seizures

By the numbers:

The joint operation resulted in the recovery or identification of substantial illicit assets connected to the network, totaling $1,589,149 in seized cash, gold, and frozen accounts.

Investigators seized 239 illegal slot machines, including $30,250 in cash recovered directly from machines inside Sneaky Pete's Lucky 7 Arcade and 777 Arcade.

Law enforcement officers escort suspects into custody following coordinated raids across Florida and Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A search of a home in Mercer, Pennsylvania, uncovered a large safe containing high-value jewelry and a substantial amount of U.S. currency linked to the Florida arcades, according to officials.

Deputies seized 10 vehicles during the raid:

2017 Bentley Continental

2017 BMW 650i

2025 BMW i4

2025 Mercedes GLE

2017 Cadillac CTS

2018 Cadillac Escalade

2026 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Ford F-250

2011 Nissan Armada

2017 Nissan Altima

Authorities also seized $715,272 in currency, $661,454 in gold coins and bars, $383,573 in frozen bank assets, high-value purses, jewelry, and targeted two residences for civil forfeiture.

Gold coins and bars valued at over $660,000 were among the substantial financial assets recovered by law enforcement during the multi-agency bust. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Multi-agency racketeering arrests

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officers arrested 10 individuals connected to the ownership, financing, management, and operation of the illegal gambling sites:

"This is what happens when law enforcement agencies come together with one mission and refuse to back down," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Our strong partnership with the Florida Gaming Control Commission was instrumental in bringing this operation to the point of enforcement. Together, we followed the money, seized hundreds of illegal slot machines, and targeted the financial assets connected to this operation. We didn't just target machines; we went after the people, the money, and the infrastructure investigators uncovered. Let this be a clear message: if you exploit our community for criminal profit, we will investigate, we will pursue the evidence, and we will work with our partners to hold those responsible accountable."

Detectives count stacks of U.S. currency seized during search warrants executed across illegal gambling locations connected to Lee County. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Florida Gaming Control Commission Executive Director Alana Zimmer noted that dedicated investigators from both agencies spent months preparing for Tuesday's enforcement action.

"These arrests send a clear message to criminals that illegal gambling will not be tolerated in Florida: We will find you, take your illegal slot machines and assets, and put you in jail," Zimmer said.

Illegal arcade criminal impact

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed specific court dates or formal bond amounts for the 10 individuals taken into custody during Tuesday's sweep.

Investigators have not stated whether additional search warrants or arrests will occur as financial analysts continue reviewing seized bank records and evidence.