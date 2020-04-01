Florida governor fears lack of resources if cruise ship docks in Broward County

On Wednesday Governor Ron DeSantis said that the state will accept any Floridians that are onboard a cruise ship off the coast of South Florida, but does not believe the state has the resources to care for other passengers that may be suffering from COVID-19.

The governor said it is up to Broward County leaders to decide whether or not the cruise ship can dock, but noted that there is not enough hospital space in South Florida to care for all of the passengers, whom he believes are mostly foreign nationals.

“We have worked so hard to make sure we have enough space in case of a COVID-19 surge and we wouldn’t want those valuable beds to be taken because of the cruise ship.”

DeSantis added that COVID-19 patients in Broward and Miami-Dade counties make up half of all of the COVID-19 patients in the state. He said that if you add Palm Beach County to the mix, those three counties make up 60 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the state.

