Florida governor to provide update on unemployment system as he shifts blame from website to filers

Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to discuss the state's troubled unemployment system Tuesday. The update comes after mounting frustration from people who've either been unable to file or who've been denied benefits.

After months of struggle with the state’s unemployment system -- a system that DeSantis deeply criticized for its glitches and inability to process claims -- the governor now has now changed his tone.

Instead of blaming the state’s system, he’s now blaming applicants for their inability to enroll.

The governor first made the statement on Friday, when he challenged reporters to find examples of people out of work who’d filled out full applications and still hadn’t received unemployment assistance. He said sent his office those names and they’d look into it.

On Monday, when thousands of examples were given by reporters from across the state, Governor Desantis doubled down in a testy exchange with reporters, suggesting it was the reporter's job to vet people who say they’re still waiting for the state’s system to work.

Applicants have told FOX 13 that they’ve fully submitted their claims with all information needed, but they tell us glitches in the system, which the governor himself has called a clunker, has caused parts of their applications and data to disappear. When that happens, they are stuck in limbo.

They appear to the state as an incomplete application.

A source in state government, who works on the back-end of the unemployment site confirms that yes, the state’s buggy site erases information, which causes the claims to be delayed or denied.

The source, who agreed to speak to FOX 13 under the condition of anonymity, is involved in transferring data behind the scenes. Based on their observations, the system appears to erase data after it is entered, which can cause claims to be delayed or denied.

The governor cited an example of one individual from the Tampa Bay region who is facing delays due to the applicant’s employer challenging the claim. He also said people are applying for benefits who live out of state or outside of the United States.

As of Monday, the state has determined 370,511 applicants are ineligible for state and federal unemployment benefits.

