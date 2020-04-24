Florida governor to take recommendations on reopening state economy Friday

Governor Ron Desantis’ "Re-Open Florida Task Force" is scheduled to hold four meetings on Friday to discuss the reopening of Florida’s economy.

The discussions come on the heels of a series of meetings over the course of the week during which 22 committee members hashed out details. The airline industry, the state’s hospitals, and the construction industry are among the main concerns of state officials.

On Thursday, construction became a main topic of conversation as catastrophic numbers on unemployment were revealed. In paving alone, two out of every five workers are currently unemployed, and four out of every five are employed by small businesses, which have faced major obstacles in applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The mayor of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday urged the governor to fast-track shovel-ready infrastructure projects to get people employed right away.

There is also a big push in real estate to give those running vacation rentals clear-cut rules on how to re-open.

Some have insisted there will have to be regional differences on the timeline -- with owners in more rural areas getting the green-light sooner than urban owners to start renting again.

There were also repeated pleas for the governor to make forceful recommendations and to stand by them.

"To then work this weekend, to synthesize everything that has been brought forward to each of the working groups and executive committee. Think of us as your scribes. We will put pen to paper,” Governor’s Chief of Staff Shane Strum told FOX 13.

Early next week, there will be chances for revisions and input before the governor makes his final plan public. He has said businesses in the hospitality industry will reopen incrementally, and that there will be input from doctors as far as rules for each industry.

