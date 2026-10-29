Florida homeowner holds suspected burglar wearing ski mask at gunpoint: WCSO

The Brief A homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Inlet Beach, Florida. Walton County deputies arrested the suspect and said they found multiple handguns in his possession. Authorities are investigating several related vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area.



A Florida homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint after finding him rummaging through vehicles early Tuesday morning in Inlet Beach, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Florida burglary arrest

What we know:

Deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call on Quail Hollow Court just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they said a homeowner was holding 25-year-old Tyler Mack Morris, who also goes by Tyler Mack Maroney, at gunpoint.

Deputies took Morris into custody and found a handgun in his waistband. In bodycam video, a deputy can be heard telling the homeowner to walk back to him and drop his weapon, which the homeowner did. The homeowner told deputies he had no other weapons on him.

The deputy patted down the homeowner and asked him to step to the back of his car. The deputy then ordered the suspect not to move, warning him that he would be shot if he did.

The deputy handcuffed Morris, who was wearing a black ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt. Morris told the deputy he was the only person outside, but remained silent when asked his name.

Morris, of Panama City, was booked into the Walton County Jail. His charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, wearing a mask while committing a felony, grand theft and obstruction. Officials expect to file additional charges after finding two more weapons in his possession.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office

Vehicle break-ins

What we don't know:

Deputies said they have taken several burglary reports on both Quail Hollow Court and Golfridge Drive from victims who noticed missing items from their vehicles. Authorities have not said whether all reported thefts on those streets are directly linked to Morris.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a vehicle burglary is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.